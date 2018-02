BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Q4 EBIT Slightly Below Forecast

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* REG-NOVO NORDISK INCREASED REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT BY 1% IN 2017 TO DKK 49 BILLION (5% GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* SAYS ‍FOR 2018, SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 2-5% MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 1-5%​

* ‍REPORTED SALES WERE BROADLY UNCHANGED AT DKK 112 BILLION (2% GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)​

* SAYS ‍SALES GROWTH REPORTED IN DANISH KRONER IS EXPECTED TO BE 7 PERCENTAGE POINTS LOWER THAN IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, REFLECTING SIGNIFICANT DEPRECIATION OF US DOLLAR AND RELATED CURRENCIES VERSUS DANISH KRONE​

* SAYS ‍LIKEWISE, REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 10 PERCENTAGE POINTS LOWER​

* SAYS ‍CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS GÖRAN ANDO HAS DECIDED NOT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN MARCH 2018​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES CURRENT MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELGE LUND TO BE ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* 2017 EBIT ‍49.0​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 49.30 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS ‍AS PER 15 FEBRUARY 2018, KARSTEN MUNK KNUDSEN, CURRENTLY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE FINANCE, WILL SUCCEED JESPER BRANDGAARD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* SAYS ‍JESPER BRANDGAARD WILL CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT RESPONSIBLE FOR BIOPHARM AND LEGAL AFFAIRS​

* 2017 SALES ‍112​ BILLION DKK VERSUS 112.06 BILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF DKK 4.85 FOR 2017 PER SHARE OF DKK 0.20​

* ‍EXPECTED TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF DKK 7.85 PER SHARE​

* CEO SAYS ”‍IN 2018, WE WILL FOCUS ON GLOBAL LAUNCH OF OZEMPIC AND PURSUE FULL VALUE POTENTIAL OF OUR STRONG PRODUCT PORTFOLIO IN WHAT CONTINUES TO BE A COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT.​

* SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AROUND DKK 9.5 BILLION

* Q4 SALES ‍​27,992 MILLION DKK VERSUS 28,352 MILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 EBIT 10,047‍​ MILLION DKK VERSUS 10,377 MILLION DKK SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS FURTHERMORE INTENDS TO INITIATE A NEW 12-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14 BILLIO​N Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)