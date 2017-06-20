BRIEF-Novo Nordisk receives positive vote from FDA advisory committee

June 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk
* Receives positive 17-2 vote from fda advisory committee that victoza® provides substantial evidence of cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with type 2 diabetes
* Look forward to working with FDA to include important results from leader trial in Victoza(®) label
* Supplemental new drug application for Victoza's regulatory feedback in US is expected in q3 2017
* Says with the vote today Co is one step closer towards a cardiovascular indication for victoza to reduce risk of cardiovascular events
