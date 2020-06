BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: Rybelsus Approved In Japan

June 29 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* REG-RYBELSUS® APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

* JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE HAS APPROVED RYBELSUS(®) (ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE) FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES.