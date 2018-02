Feb 9 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK:

* OZEMPIC (SEMAGLUTIDE) APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES​

* SAYS ‍OZEMPIC HAS BEEN APPROVED IN EU FOR USE IN A MULTI-DOSE PEN, HOWEVER, NOVO INTENDS TO SUBMIT A VARIATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) SEEKING APPROVAL OF AN UPDATED OZEMPIC PEN OFFERING

* OZEMPIC WAS APPROVED BY THE U.S. FDA ON 5 DECEMBER 2017 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)