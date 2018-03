March 23 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S SAYS:

* OZEMPIC APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES

* EXPECTS TO LAUNCH OZEMPIC® IN JAPAN IN THE COMING MONTHS, WHEN REIMBURSEMENT HAS BEEN OBTAINED. SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)