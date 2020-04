April 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK - EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RYBELSUS FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INSUFFICIENTLY CONTROLLED TYPE 2 DIABETES

* NOVO NORDISK SAYS LAUNCH OF RYBELSUS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN FIRST EU COUNTRIES IN SECOND HALF OF 2020.