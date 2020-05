May 13 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK - ANNOUNCED HEADLINE RESULTS FROM STEP 4, FIRST COMPLETED PHASE 3A TRIAL IN STEP PROGRAMME

* NOVO NORDISK- SEMAGLUTIDE 2.4 MG DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR, SUSTAINED WEIGHT LOSS VERSUS PLACEBO&IN ADDITION 17.4% WEIGHT LOSS AFTER 68 WEEKS IN STEP 4 TRIAL