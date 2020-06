BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: Semaglutide 2.4 Mg Shows Superior Weight Loss Versus Placebo In Phase 3 Trials

June 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* REG-SEMAGLUTIDE 2.4 MG SHOWS SUPERIOR WEIGHT LOSS VERSUS PLACEBO IN THE PHASE 3 TRIALS STEP 2 AND STEP 3, THEREBY SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETING THE PROGRAMME

* ANNOUNCED HEADLINE RESULTS FROM FINAL TWO PHASE 3A CLINICAL TRIALS INVESTIGATING ONCE-WEEKLY SUBCUTANEOUS (SC) SEMAGLUTIDE 2.4 MG FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

* TRIAL MET BOTH PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* IN BOTH STEP 2 AND STEP 3, SC SEMAGLUTIDE 2.4 MG APPEARED TO HAVE A SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED PROFILE, CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS FINDINGS

* MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS AMONG PEOPLE TREATED WITH SC SEMAGLUTIDE 2.4 MG WERE GASTROINTESTINAL EVENTS