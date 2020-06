BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Successfully Completes Am833 Phase 2 Trial And Phase 1 Combination Trial

June 18 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* REG-NOVO NORDISK SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES AM833 PHASE 2 TRIAL AND PHASE 1 COMBINATION TRIAL WITH AM833 AND SEMAGLUTIDE IN OBESITY

* NOVO NORDISK - NOVO NORDISK TODAY ANNOUNCED HEADLINE RESULTS FROM TWO CLINICAL TRIALS

* NOVO NORDISK - PHASE 1 AND 2 DATA WITH AM833 FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT, ESPECIALLY COMBINATION WITH SEMAGLUTIDE, FURTHER STRENGTHEN NOVO NORDISK’S OBESITY PIPELINE AND HOLD POTENTIAL TO CLOSE GAP BETWEEN PHARMACOTHERAPY AND BARIATRIC SURGERY

* NOVO NORDISK - THE TRIAL REACHED ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT BY DEMONSTRATING A WEIGHT LOSS OF 10.8% AT WEEK 26 WITH AM833 AT THE 4.5 MG DOSE, COMPARED TO A WEIGHT LOSS OF 3.0 % WITH PLACEBO. THE TREATMENT DIFFERENCE WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT