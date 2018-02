Feb 1 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK‘S CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER MADS KROGSGAARD THOMSEN SAYS:

* LARGE CV OUTCOMES STUDY TO BE INITIATED MID-2018 WITH DIABETES DRUG OZEMPIC; RESULTS DUE AROUND 2023

* THE STUDY WILL INCLUDE 13,000 PATIENTS FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Grønholt-Pedersen)