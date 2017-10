Oct 19 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER MADS KROGSGAARD THOMSEN SAID IN AN INTERVIEW:

* PANEL RECOMMENDATION OF SEMAGLUTIDE DRUG SHOULD PAVE WAY FOR TIMELY U.S. FDA APPROVAL

* U.S. FDA PANEL POINTS TO NEED FOR LARGER POST-APPROVAL STUDY FOR SEMAGLUTIDE

* STILL AN AMBITION TO INCLUDE CARDIOVASCULAR DATA FROM SUSTAIN6 TRAIL IN SEMAGLUTIDE LABEL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)