March 26 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK CEO TOLD THE COMPANY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING:

* CEO SAYS WILL NOT START ANY NEW TRIALS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS; ALL ONGOING TRIALS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CONDUCTED WITHOUT DELAYS

* CEO SAYS ITS PRODUCTION HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS