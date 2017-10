BRIEF-Novo Nordisk's fast-acting mealtime insulin Fiasp approved in the U.S.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK SAYS

* THE UNITED STATES’ FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED FIASP (FAST-ACTING INSULIN ASPART), A NEW FAST-ACTING MEALTIME INSULIN, FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH DIABETES

* FDA‘S DECISION COMES AFTER FIASP IN CLINICAL TRIALS DEMONSTRATED BENEFITS FOR PEOPLE IN NEED OF IMPROVED OVERALL GLUCOSE CONTROL

* IN CLINICAL TRIALS FIASP HAS DEMONSTRATED CLINICALLY RELEVANT IMPROVEMENT IN LONG-TERM GLUCOSE LEVEL