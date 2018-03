BRIEF-Novo Nordisk's ‍Semaglutide Data Demonstrates Significant Weight Loss​

March 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* ‍SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDOCRINE SOCIETY’S ANNUAL MEETING IN CHICAGO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY​

* ‍ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE 0.4 MG ADMINISTERED ONCE-DAILY VIA SUBCUTANEOUS INJECTIONS LOST UP TO 13.8 PCT OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS

* THAT WAS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO WHO LOST 2.3 PCT OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT

* 83 PCT OF PEOPLE TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE 0.4 MG LOST AT LEAST 5 PCT OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AND 65 PCT LOST AT LEAST 10 PCT

* ‍PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR​ Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)