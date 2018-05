BRIEF-Novo Reports Planned Share Transaction Between Kirkland Lake Gold And Artemis Resources

Novo Resources Corp:

* NOVO REPORTS PLANNED SHARE TRANSACTION BETWEEN KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD AND ARTEMIS RESOURCES

* NOVO RESOURCES CORP - CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO LIFT REMAINDER OF 12-MONTH CONTRACTUAL HOLD PERIOD IN ORDER TO PERMIT PURCHASE BY KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD

* NOVO RESOURCES CORP - INFORMED SHARE TRANSFER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF THIS MONTH

* NOVO RESOURCES - HOLD PERIOD IN ORDER TO PERMIT PURCHASE BY KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD OF 4 MILLION NOVO SHARES WHICH WERE ISSUED TO ARTEMIS RESOURCES IN AUG 2017