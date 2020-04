April 27 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF EF-19 POST-APPROVAL REGISTRY TRIAL DATA STUDYING OPTUNE AS A MONOTHERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF RECURRENT GBM AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH 2020 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING I

* NOVOCURE LTD - EF-19 DATA CONFIRM EFFECTIVENESS AND SAFETY OF OPTUNE AS MONOTHERAPY AND