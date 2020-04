BRIEF-Novocure Ltd Says At This Time, There Is No Material Impact To Co's Supply Chain

April 3 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE LTD - AT THIS TIME, THERE IS NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO NOVOCURE’S SUPPLY CHAIN

* NOVOCURE LTD - CONTINUING TO TREAT CURRENT CLINICAL TRIAL PATIENTS & ENROLL NEW PATIENTS AT EXISTING CLINICAL TRIAL SITES IN 6 ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* NOVOCURE LTD - COVID-19-RELATED EFFECTS ARE ANTICIPATED TO SHIFT TIMING OF ENROLLMENT AND COMPLETION OF CLINICAL STUDIES BY MULTIPLE QUARTERS

* NOVOCURE LTD - HAS CANCELLED PATIENT AMBASSADOR TRAVEL AND IS USING VIRTUAL MEANS TO ENSURE PATIENTS CAN BENEFIT FROM PATIENT AMBASSADOR SUPPORT