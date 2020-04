April 30 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* QUARTERLY NET REVENUES OF $101.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING 39 PERCENT GROWTH VERSUS Q1 2019

* NET INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, WAS $4.0 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $12.2 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, CO HAD $181.9 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS