Dec 1 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE RECEIVES REIMBURSEMENT APPROVAL FOR OPTUNE® IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEWLY DIAGNOSED GLIOBLASTOMA

* NOVOCURE-‍JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR & WELFARE APPROVED RECOMMENDATION TO PROVIDE REIMBURSEMENT FOR OPTUNE TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED GLIOBLASTOMA​