April 17 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM STELLAR PHASE 2 PILOT TRIAL IN MESOTHELIOMA

* NOVOCURE LTD - FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* NOVOCURE LTD - NOVOCURE PLANS TO SUBMIT A HUMANITARIAN DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION TO FDA FOR APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: