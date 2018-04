April 26 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* 2,009 ACTIVE PATIENTS AT MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 59 PERCENT VERSUS MARCH 31, 2017

* DELIVERED QUARTERLY NET REVENUES OF $52.1 MILLION, REPRESENTING 49 PERCENT GROWTH VERSUS Q1 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13, REVENUE VIEW $56.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S