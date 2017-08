July 24 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd-

* Novocure™ announces a phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate the safety of marizomib and temozolomide in combination with optune® as adjuvant therapy in patients with glioblastoma

* Novocure Ltd - ‍protocol has been submitted to an institutional review board, and the arm of trial is expected to open in Q3 of 2017​

* Celgene is responsible for marizomib's development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: