FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Novogen Ltd provides update to investors on a review of business operations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Economy
Trump's NAFTA goals to collide with auto industry
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
North Korea
Korea tensions ease slightly as U.S. officials play down war risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 10:42 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Novogen Ltd provides update to investors on a review of business operations

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Novogen Ltd

* Novogen Ltd - provide an update to investors on a review of business operations recently completed by board and management team

* Novogen Ltd - directors have offered to reduce their fees, providing additional savings to company

* Novogen Ltd - annual cost of board has been reduced by approximately 50%.

* Novogen - about $1.8 million of annualized savings identified in operating expenses, principally comprising reduction in consultant expenditure, reduction in headcount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.