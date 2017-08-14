FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novogen Ltd provides update to investors on a review of business operations
August 14, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Novogen Ltd provides update to investors on a review of business operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Novogen Ltd

* Novogen Ltd - provide an update to investors on a review of business operations recently completed by board and management team

* Novogen Ltd - directors have offered to reduce their fees, providing additional savings to company

* Novogen Ltd - annual cost of board has been reduced by approximately 50%.

* Novogen - about $1.8 million of annualized savings identified in operating expenses, principally comprising reduction in consultant expenditure, reduction in headcount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

