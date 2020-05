May 19 (Reuters) - Novoheart Holdings Inc:

* NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES AGM RESULTS

* NOVOHEART HOLDINGS - RECORDED NET LOSS AFTER TAX OF $2.83 MILLION (LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.02) FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020