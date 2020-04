April 3 (Reuters) - Novonix Ltd:

* AT THIS TIME, ALL ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS CONTINUING WITH MINIMAL IMPACT INCLUDING EQUIPMENT SALES, BATTERY TESTING & RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

* THERE WILL BE TWO WEEK CLOSURE OF PUREGRAPHITE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN CHATTANOOGA TENNESSEE FROM 4 APRIL 2020