April 13 (Reuters) - Novorossiysk Grain Plant:

* SAYS 2017 EBITDA OF RUB 3.12 BILLION, UP 62% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SAYS AT END-2017 NET DEBT AT RUB 2.49 BILLION VERSUS RUB 1.85 BILLION AT END-2016 Source text: bit.ly/2GX1h5b

