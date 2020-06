BRIEF-Novozymes Acquires PrecisionBiotics Group For DKK 600 Million

June 25 (Reuters) - Novozymes A/S:

* NOVOZYMES ACQUIRES PRECISIONBIOTICS GROUP TO ADVANCE ITS BUSINESS WITHIN HUMAN HEALTHoec

* EXPECTED ANNUALIZED EFFECT OF TRANSACTION ON EBITDA MARGIN IS NEUTRAL WHILE ANNUALIZED NEGATIVE EFFECT ON ROIC INCLUDING GOODWILL AND EBIT MARGIN IS ROUGHLY 1.0 AND 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINT RESPECTIVELY

* DEAL FOR DKK 600 MILLION (EUR 80 MILLION) ON A CASH AND DEBT-FREE BASIS

* DIVIDEND POLICY IS UNAFFECTED BY ACQUISITION AND STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM TOTALING UP TO DKK 1.5 BILLION WILL CONTINUE AS PLANNED

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE BY 2022

* IN 2020, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON EBITDA MARGIN BUT MINOR NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EBIT MARGIN AND ROIC INCLUDING GOODWILL DUE TO HIGHER INVESTED CAPITAL AND INCREASED AMORTIZATIONS Source text: bit.ly/3hUTV5f Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)