BRIEF-Novozymes CEO Says Q1 Boosted By Stockpiling Of Washing Detergents During Lockdown

April 29 (Reuters) - NOVOZYMES CEO ESTER BAIGET SAYS IN AN INTERVIEW:

* DEMAND FOR WASHING DETERGENT ENZYMES HAS INCREASED DUE TO STOCKPILING DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

* STOCKPILING TREND COMING TO AN END

* CONSUMERS UNDER LOCKDOWN ARE BUYING HIGHER QUALITY WASHING DETERGENTS WITH STRONGER ENZYME COMPOSITION

* CONSUMERS HAVE INCREASED NUMBER OF DAILY LAUNDRIES AND DISHWASHING

* CEO SAYS HUGE INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR ENZYMES TO KEEP INDUSTRIAL BREAD FRESH FOR LONGER DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)