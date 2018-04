BRIEF-Novozymes Q1 EBIT Above Expectations At DKK 1.02 Billion

April 25 (Reuters) - NOVOZYMES A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018

* FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED

* Q1 EBIT DKK 1.02 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 990 MILLION)

* “THERE IS STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE AGRICULTURE-RELATED BUSINESS, INCLUDING FROM RECENT GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS”

* Q1 SALES DKK 3.52 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 3.61 BILLION)

* Q1 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 2% AND -6% IN DKK. USD/DKK DECLINE OF 13% IN Q1 Y/Y

* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 807 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 778 MILLION)

* "WE REMAIN FIRM ABOUT ACCELERATING SALES GROWTH THROUGHOUT 2018 AND BEYOND." - CEO