BRIEF-Novozymes Suspends Its 2020 Outlook

April 7 (Reuters) - Novozymes A/S:

* REG-COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

* STRONG Q1 WITH ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 10% AND PRELIMINARY EBIT MARGIN OF ABOUT 29%

* NOVOZYMES HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND ITS 2020 OUTLOOK

* FULL-YEAR SALES GROWTH INDICATIONS FOR HOUSEHOLD CARE AND FOOD & BEVERAGES REMAIN LARGELY INTACT, BUT WITH HIGHER VOLATILITY

* SUSPENSION OF 2020 OUTLOOK FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM TOTALING UP TO DKK 1.5 BILLION WILL CONTINUE AS PLANNED

* COMPANY'S DIVIDEND POLICY AND ITS CAPITAL STRUCTURE POLICY ARE UNCHANGED