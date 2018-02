Feb 20 (Reuters) - Novra Technologies Inc:

* NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC - RECEIVED ORDER FOR 1,700 OF ITS S300 DVB-S2 SATELLITE RECEIVER FOR A NATIONAL IN-BRANCH DIGITAL SIGNAGE NETWORK

* NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC - DOLLAR VALUE OF ORDER WAS NOT DISCLOSED FOR REASONS OF CONFIDENTIALITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: