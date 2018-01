Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novume Solutions Inc:

* NOVUME SOLUTIONS - IDENTIFIED, CORRECTED ERROR IN ACCOUNTING TREATMENT RELATED TO ACCRETION TO REDEMPTION VALUE ON SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK AS OF SEPT 30, 2017

* NOVUME SOLUTIONS - DETERMINED THAT ACCRETION WAS MATERIAL TO EPS CALCULATIONS FOR ALL QUARTERS REPORTED IN FISCAL YEAR 2017 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2017