March 13 (Reuters) - Novume Solutions Inc:

* NOVUME SOLUTIONS SAYS ON MARCH 7, RECEIVED NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF THE NEOSYSTEMS MERGER AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* NOVUME SOLUTIONS - TERMINATION BY NEOSYSTEMS WAS DUE TO CO'S FAILURE TO COMPLETE QUALIFYING OFFERING, AS DEFINED IN NEOSYSTEMS DEAL, BY FEB 28, 2018