Feb 19 (Reuters) - Novus Holdings Ltd:

* NOVUS HOLDINGS LTD - DEPARTMENT OF BASIC EDUCATION HAS ANNOUNCED RESULT OF RE-ADJUDICATION OF CONTRACT FOR TENDER

* NOVUS HOLDINGS - LEBONE CONSORTIUM BEEN GRANTED AN EXTENSION FOR FURTHER TWO YEARS FOR CONTRACT FOR PRINTING & DISTRIBUTION OF SCHOOL WORKBOOKS