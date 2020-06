BRIEF-Novus Therapeutics Announces Topline Results Of Phase 2A Clinical Trial Of OP0201 In Acute Otitis Media

June 1 (Reuters) - Novus Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS OF PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF OP0201 IN ACUTE OTITIS MEDIA

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY ENGAGES FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS - ENGAGED FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INCLUDING LADENBURG THALMANN & CO. INC., TO ASSIST IN REVIEW AND EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC - STRATEGIC OPTIONS MAY RESULT IN A FINANCING TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF SURFACTANT-BASED NASAL AEROSOL

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC - STRATEGIC OPTIONS MAY ALSO RESULT IN COMPANY SALE, MERGER, ASSET SALE, IN-LICENSE, OUT-LICENSE, OR OTHER BUSINESS TRANSACTION