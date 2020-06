June 17 (Reuters) - Novus Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC - ON JUNE 11, BOARD APPROVED A REDUCTION IN FORCE

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS - CO ESTIMATES EXPENSES OF ABOUT $0.7 MILLION RELATED TO REDUCTION, $0.3 MILLION OF WHICH WILL BE INCURRED IN Q2

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC - CATHERINE C. TURKEL, PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL BE TERMINATED EFFECTIVE JUNE 30 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/30PWkrA Further company coverage: