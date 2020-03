BRIEF-Novus Therapeutics Posts Q4 Loss Per Share $0.32

March 17 (Reuters) - Novus Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* HAD APPROXIMATELY $8.8 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DATA FROM FULLY ENROLLED PHASE 2A EFFICACY STUDY IN INFANTS & CHILDREN WITH ACUTE OTITIS MEDIA IN COMING MONTHS

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS - CO'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH YEAR END 2020