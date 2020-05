May 15 (Reuters) - Novus Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVUS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.47

TOPLINE RESULTS OF OP0201 PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL IN ACUTE OTITIS MEDIA (STUDY C-006) ARE EXPECTED IN EARLY JUNE 2020