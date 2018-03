March 23 (Reuters) - Noxopharm Ltd:

* TO PLACE 12 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF $0.90 PER SHARE, TO RAISE $10.8 MILLION

* ‍FUNDS TO ACCELERATE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CO'S FRONT-LINE DRUG, NOX66​