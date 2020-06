BRIEF-NOXXON Enrolls First Patient In Second Dose Cohort Of Trial Combining NOX-A12 With Radiotherapy In Newly Diagnosed Brain Cancer

June 30 (Reuters) - NOXXON Pharma NV:

* NOXXON ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN SECOND DOSE COHORT OF TRIAL COMBINING NOX-A12 WITH RADIOTHERAPY IN NEWLY DIAGNOSED BRAIN CANCER

* STUDY INVESTIGATES THREE DOSE REGIMENS OF NOX-A12 (200, 400 AND 600 MG/WEEK), EACH COMBINED WITH EXTERNAL-BEAM RADIOTHERAPY IN NEWLY DIAGNOSED BRAIN CANCER PATIENTS

* SIX MONTHS OF DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PATIENTS SHOULD BE AVAILABLE IN OCTOBER 2020, AND FROM SECOND AND THIRD COHORTS AT END OF Q1 2021 AND MID-2021, RESPECTIVELY