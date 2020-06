June 16 (Reuters) - NOXXON Pharma NV:

* ANNOUNCES A NEW CAPITAL INCREASE OF €1.3 MILLION VIA A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO €1,302,000 AND CORRESPONDS TO THE ISSUE OF 2,245,000 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF 0.58 SUBSCRIPTION PER NEW SHARE

* SETTLEMENT OF THE TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED FOR 17 JUNE 2020

* SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS