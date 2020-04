April 24 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* NOXXON ANNOUNCES THAT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD VALIDATES NOX-A12 DOSE ESCALATION IN PHASE 1/2 BRAIN CANCER STUDY

* RECRUITMENT OF PATIENTS IN SECOND COHORT HAS BEEN INITIATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)