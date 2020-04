BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma Completes Patient Recruitment For First Dose Cohort In Phase 1/2 Brain Cancer Study

April 2 (Reuters) - NOXXON Pharma NV:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR FIRST DOSE COHORT IN PHASE 1/2 BRAIN CANCER STUDY OF NOX-A12 PLUS RADIOTHERAPY

* TO ENSURE TIMELY COMPLETION OF STUDY UNDER COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE PLAN TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL CLINICAL SITES TO INCREASE RECRUITMENT CAPACITY

* SIX MONTHS OF DATA FROM FIRST COHORT OF PATIENTS SHOULD BE AVAILABLE IN OCTOBER 2020, AND FROM SECOND AND THIRD COHORTS IN END OF Q1 2021 AND MID-2021, RESPECTIVELY