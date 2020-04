BRIEF-NOXXON Pharma FY Loss Before Income Tax Narrows To 860 Thousand Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE GROUP’S CASH POSITION WAS €1.4 MILLION (COMPARED WITH €4.3 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018)

* OUTLOOK 2020: THE CURRENT BUDGET FORESEES CASH REQUIREMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY 400 K€ PER MONTH

* ACCORDING TO PROJECTIONS, THE CURRENT CASH POSITION THUS COVERS THE GROUP’S FINANCING NEEDS UNTIL JULY 2020

* IN BOTH, FISCAL YEAR 2019 (FY 2019) AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 (FY 2018), NOXXON, DID NOT GENERATE ANY REVENUES

* OTHER OPERATING INCOME DECREASED FROM € 378 THOUSAND IN FY 2018 TO € 279 THOUSAND IN FY 2019 ON AN OVERALL BASIS

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) EXPENSES DECREASED FROM € 2,205 THOUSAND IN FY 2018 TO € 2,108 THOUSAND IN FY 2019

* GROUP’S LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX DECREASED BY € 9,877 THOUSAND FROM € 10,737 THOUSAND IN FY 2018 TO € 860 THOUSAND IN FY 2019

* OUTLOOK: IT IS A KEY PRIORITY TO RAISE ADDITIONAL FUNDS BEFORE THE END OF JUNE 2020 IN ORDER TO CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS

* OUTLOOK: MANAGEMENT HAS BEEN WORKING IN PARALLEL ON ALTERNATIVE FINANCING VEHICLES, SUCH AS CONVERTIBLE DEBT