June 12 (Reuters) - NOXXON Pharma NV:

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF TRANCHES OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS

* NOMINAL VALUE OF €1,000 EACH

* HAS ISSUED THIRD AND FOURTH TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT PUBLISHED ON APRIL 23, 2020