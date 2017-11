Nov 21 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV

* ISSUES THIRD TRANCHE OF ORDINANE BONDS‍​

* INVESTOR HAS RECEIVED 50 NOTES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF €10,000 EACH

* PRICE OF €7.31 PER SHARE

* INVESTOR HAS RECEIVED 57,012 WARRANTS ATTACHED AT EXERCISE PRICE OF €8.77 EACH

* DILUTION FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF THIS TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES INTO ORDINARY SHARES WOULD BE APPROXIMATELY 3.17%

* TO ISSUE UP TO 74,404 ORDINARY SHARES