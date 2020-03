BRIEF-NOXXON Pharma To Continue Recruitment For Brain Cancer Clinical Trial

March 31 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT AND CORPORATE OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO CONTINUE BOTH THE TREATMENT OF ENROLLED PATIENTS AND RECRUITMENT OF ADDITIONAL PATIENTS

* ALL CENTERS WILL CONTINUE TREATMENT OF ALREADY ENROLLED PATIENTS AND TWO OF THE THREE CENTERS ARE RECRUITING NEW PATIENTS AS PLANNED

* AS THERE HAVE BEEN DELAYS DUE TO COVID-19 AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS, NOXXON IS NOW PLANNING TO ADD CENTERS TO THE TRIAL TO INCREASE RECRUITMENT CAPACITY

* OPERATIONALLY ALL NOXXON STAFF HAVE THE CAPACITY TO WORK REMOTELY AND ARE ABLE TO CARRY OUT THEIR FUNCTIONS

* MANAGEMENT REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE FINANCING THE COMPANY

* SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INCREASES VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT ARE LESS LIKELY TO BE ACHIEVED THAN ALTERNATIVE FINANCING SOLUTIONS IN THE NEAR-TERM