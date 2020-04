BRIEF-Noxxon Presents Clinical Data From Phase 1/2 Nox-A12 / Keytruda® Trial

April 27 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* NOXXON PRESENTS LATEST CLINICAL DATA FROM THE PHASE 1/2 NOX-A12 / KEYTRUDA® COMBINATION TRIAL IN COLORECTAL AND PANCREATIC CANCER AT THE AACR VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING 2020

* DATA INDICATE THAT TREATMENT WITH NOX-A12 PLUS PEMBROLIZUMAB IN COMBINATION THERAPY PART OF STUDY RESULTED IN STABLE DISEASE IN 25% OF PATIENTS AND PROLONGED TIME ON TREATMENT VERSUS. PRIOR THERAPY FOR 35% OF PATIENTS

* SAFETY PROFILE OF COMBINATION THERAPY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OF PEMBROLIZUMAB IN ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)