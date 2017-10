BRIEF-Noxxon's NOX-A12 shown to synergize with checkpoint inhibitors in pre-clinical study

Oct 3 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* NOXXON PUBLISHES PRECLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FOR LEAD COMPOUND NOX-A12 IN COMBINATION WITH CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS

* ‍NEW PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT INCREASING TUMOR-INFILTRATING T CELLS THROUGH INHIBITION OF CXCL12 BY NOX-A12 SYNERGIZES WITH PD-1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITION​

* ‍LEAD PROGRAM NOX-A12 WILL DELIVER TOP-LINE DATA FROM A KEYTRUDA COMBINATION TRIAL IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL AND PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)